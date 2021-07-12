Insider Selling: Ontrak, Inc. (NYSE:OTRK) Major Shareholder Sells 33,000 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NYSE:OTRK) major shareholder Terren S. Peizer sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $1,050,720.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ontrak stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.74. 3,183 shares of the stock traded hands.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

