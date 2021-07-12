Insider Selling: Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:OPEN) Insider Sells 59,471 Shares of Stock

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:OPEN) insider Elizabeth Ann Stevens sold 59,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $993,165.70.

Shares of NYSE OPEN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 323,828 shares.

Opendoor Technologies Company Profile

Opendoor Technologies Inc operates a digital platform for residential real estate in the United States. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell a home online. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

