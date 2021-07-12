Insider Selling: ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ORIC) CEO Sells 7,270 Shares of Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $182,840.50.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 200,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,471. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

