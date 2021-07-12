Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) General Counsel Sells 1,445 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $72,250.00.

Shares of OM traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,002. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $66.96.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

