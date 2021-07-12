Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NYSE:PCRX) CEO Sells 14,905 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NYSE:PCRX) CEO David M. Stack sold 14,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $909,801.20.
PCRX traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $56.80. 198,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,759. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $80.00.
About Pacira BioSciences
