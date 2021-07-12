Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NYSE:PCRX) CFO Sells 2,648 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NYSE:PCRX) CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $161,633.92.

Shares of NYSE PCRX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.80. 198,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,759. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.