Insider Selling: PaySign, Inc. (NYSE:PAYS) COO Sells 7,180 Shares of Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NYSE:PAYS) COO Matthew Louis Lanford sold 7,180 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $22,617.00.

NYSE PAYS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.84. 4,336 shares of the stock were exchanged.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

