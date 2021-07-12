Insider Selling: PaySign, Inc. (NYSE:PAYS) COO Sells 7,180 Shares of Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NYSE:PAYS) COO Matthew Louis Lanford sold 7,180 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $22,617.00.
NYSE PAYS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.84. 4,336 shares of the stock were exchanged.
About PaySign
Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.