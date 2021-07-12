Insider Selling: PetIQ, Inc. (NYSE:PETQ) CFO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NYSE:PETQ) CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $180,450.00.

John Newland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

Shares of NYSE PETQ traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.59. 190,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,199. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $46.00.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

