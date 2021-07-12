Insider Selling: PetIQ, Inc. (NYSE:PETQ) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NYSE:PETQ) Director Ronald Kennedy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $1,182,900.00.

NYSE PETQ traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $38.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,495 shares.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

