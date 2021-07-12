Insider Selling: Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (NYSE:PBSV) Major Shareholder Sells 16,220 Shares of Stock

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (NYSE:PBSV) major shareholder Elizabeth Plaza sold 16,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $21,248.20. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pharma-Bio Serv stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.23. 30,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,734. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.34.

Get Pharma-Bio Serv alerts:

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.