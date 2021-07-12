Insider Selling: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PHAT) Major Shareholder Sells 2,364 Shares of Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,364 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $82,858.20. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,826 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $99,079.56.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 9,394 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $331,702.14.

On Thursday, June 24th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,048 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $388,226.72.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,609 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $91,445.45.

On Monday, June 28th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 24,501 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $869,540.49.

PHAT traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 38,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,033. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

