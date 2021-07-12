Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLAB) CEO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $608,850.00.
PLAB stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $12.39. 204,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,280. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $14.56.
About Photronics
Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.