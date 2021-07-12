Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLAB) CEO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $608,850.00.

PLAB stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $12.39. 204,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,280. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

Get Photronics alerts:

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.