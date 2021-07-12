Insider Selling: Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NYSE:PLL) EVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NYSE:PLL) EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $1,486,600.00.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,952 shares.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

