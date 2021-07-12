Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PMVP) Major Shareholder Sells 66,396 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PMVP) major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 66,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $2,258,127.96. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:PMVP traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.95. 10,051 shares of the company traded hands.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.