Insider Selling: Potbelly Co. (NYSE:PBPB) SVP Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Potbelly Co. (NYSE:PBPB) SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $33,412.50.
PBPB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 34,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,512. Potbelly Co. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $9.07.
Potbelly Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.