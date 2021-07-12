Insider Selling: Potbelly Co. (NYSE:PBPB) SVP Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Potbelly Co. (NYSE:PBPB) SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $33,412.50.

PBPB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 34,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,512. Potbelly Co. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

