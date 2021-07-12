Insider Selling: Professional Holding Corp. (NYSE:PFHD) Director Sells 4,563 Shares of Stock

Professional Holding Corp. (NYSE:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $82,316.52.

NYSE:PFHD traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.49. 25,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,844. Professional Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

