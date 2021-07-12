Insider Selling: Professional Holding Corp. (NYSE:PFHD) Director Sells 4,563 Shares of Stock

Professional Holding Corp. (NYSE:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $82,316.52.
NYSE:PFHD traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.49. 25,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,844. Professional Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $19.25.
Professional Company Profile
