Insider Selling: Recro Pharma, Inc. (NYSE:REPH) Major Shareholder Sells 466,667 Shares of Stock

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NYSE:REPH) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 466,667 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $1,031,334.07. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE REPH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 286,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,461. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

