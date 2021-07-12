Insider Selling: Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE) Director David A. Tenwick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

NYSE:RHE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,197. Regional Health Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $27.72.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of healthcare and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

