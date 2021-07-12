Insider Selling: Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:REGI) Director Sells 9,786 Shares of Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:REGI) Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,020.00.

Shares of NYSE REGI traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.35. 420,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,777. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.