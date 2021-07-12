Insider Selling: Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:REGI) General Counsel Sells 10,389 Shares of Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:REGI) General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77.
Shares of REGI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,304 shares.
About Renewable Energy Group
