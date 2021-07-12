Insider Selling: Semler Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:SMLR) Director Sells 1,089 Shares of Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:SMLR) Director Wayne T. Pan sold 1,089 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $117,797.13.

Shares of SMLR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.50. 21,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,030. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $128.00.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

