Insider Selling: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NYSE:STTK) Director Sells 12,804 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NYSE:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 12,804 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $364,273.80.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Josiah Hornblower sold 32,903 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $925,232.36.

On Thursday, July 8th, Josiah Hornblower sold 50,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

NYSE STTK traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $25.96. 190 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

