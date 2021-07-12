Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NYSE:SIBN) Director Sells 21,408 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NYSE:SIBN) Director Karen A. Licitra sold 21,408 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $715,027.20.

SIBN stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 42,453 shares.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.