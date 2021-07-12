Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NYSE:SIBN) Director Sells 21,408 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NYSE:SIBN) Director Karen A. Licitra sold 21,408 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $715,027.20.
SIBN stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 42,453 shares.
SI-BONE Company Profile
Further Reading: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.