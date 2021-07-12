Insider Selling: Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NYSE:SBGI) Major Shareholder Sells 27,488 Shares of Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NYSE:SBGI) major shareholder Frederick G. Smith sold 27,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $905,729.60. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:SBGI traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.16. 542,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,588. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

