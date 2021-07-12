Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) CFO Sells 2,550 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $227,001.00.

SPT stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $89.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,142 shares.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

