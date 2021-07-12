Insider Selling: Stamps.com Inc. (NYSE:STMP) CMO Sells 2,511 Shares of Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NYSE:STMP) CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59.
STMP stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $323.41. The company had a trading volume of 27,753 shares.
About Stamps.com
