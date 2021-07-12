Insider Selling: Stamps.com Inc. (NYSE:STMP) CMO Sells 2,511 Shares of Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NYSE:STMP) CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59.

STMP stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $323.41. The company had a trading volume of 27,753 shares.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

