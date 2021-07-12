Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) CFO Sells 10,054 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38.

Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $549,853.26.

Shares of NYSE:RUN traded up $1.64 on Monday, reaching $54.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,292 shares.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.