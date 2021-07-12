Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) Director Sells 10,927 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $487,016.39.

RUN stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,822,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,637,885. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

