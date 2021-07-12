Insider Selling: Surface Oncology, Inc. (NYSE:SURF) Director Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NYSE:SURF) Director Jeff Goater sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $1,915,000.00.

Surface Oncology stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.01. 484,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,940. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.