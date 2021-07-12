Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,629,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.97. 32,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,398. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,610,161,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 84.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,621,595,000 after buying an additional 6,591,848 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,783,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.24.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

