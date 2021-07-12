Insider Selling: The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) SVP Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $580,020.00.

AZEK traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 807,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,429. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 50.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.09.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in The AZEK by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The AZEK by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

