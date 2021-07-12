Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NYSE:TTD) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NYSE:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00.

NYSE:TTD traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $77.72. 160,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

