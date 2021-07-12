Insider Selling: The Wendy’s Company (NYSE:WEN) Insider Sells $1,475,926.00 in Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NYSE:WEN) insider Matthew Coley O’brien sold 50,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,475,926.00.

Shares of WEN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,115. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

