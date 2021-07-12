Insider Selling: Titan Machinery Inc. (NYSE:TITN) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Titan Machinery Inc. (NYSE:TITN) Director Tony Christianson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00.

TITN stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 206,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,977. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $35.24.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.