Insider Selling: Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Carl B. Marbach sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $1,068,280.00.

Shares of TOL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.10. 1,165,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,523. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,376,000 after purchasing an additional 58,775 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,447.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 499,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 479,624 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 24.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 369,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

