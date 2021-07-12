Insider Selling: Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NYSE:TW) CFO Sells 18,978 Shares of Stock

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NYSE:TW) CFO Robert J. Warshaw sold 18,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $1,613,889.12.

Shares of TW traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,578 shares.

Tradeweb Markets Company Profile

Tradeweb Markets Inc builds and operates electronic marketplaces in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's marketplaces facilitate trading in a range of asset classes, including rates, credit, money markets, and equities. It offers pre-trade data and analytics, trade execution, and trade processing, as well as post-trade data, analytics, and reporting services.

