Insider Selling: Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Sells 9,339 Shares of Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Leener Pierre-Marie De sold 9,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $607,035.00.

TSE stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.43. 256,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,845. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.25. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TSE shares. raised their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

