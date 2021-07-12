Insider Selling: Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Sells 9,339 Shares of Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Director Leener Pierre-Marie De sold 9,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $607,035.00.
TSE stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.43. 256,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,845. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.25. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $76.49.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on TSE shares. raised their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.
About Trinseo
Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
