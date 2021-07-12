Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $25,200.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $26,400.00.

TYME stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.16. 990,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,821,981. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

