Insider Selling: UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CFO Sells 11,509 Shares of Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $562,214.65.

UDR stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.28. 1,972,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,115. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.41, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $52.59.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 727.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 1,136.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

