Insider Selling: UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CFO Sells 11,509 Shares of Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $562,214.65.
UDR stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.28. 1,972,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,115. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.41, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $52.59.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 727.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 1,136.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on UDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
