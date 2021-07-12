Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:VNDA) Director Sells 2,075 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:VNDA) Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50.

Shares of VNDA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.90. 323,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,567. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

