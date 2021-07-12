Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NYSE:PCVX) CEO Sells 1,137 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NYSE:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $25,070.85.

NYSE:PCVX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,652 shares.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

