Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NYSE:VRSN) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NYSE:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $1,315,620.00.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VeriSign alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $1,358,520.00.

NYSE VRSN traded down $3.75 on Monday, reaching $229.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,033 shares.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.