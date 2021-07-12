Insider Selling: Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) COO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) COO John Noel Strickland sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $606,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VTNR traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $10.52. 101,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,551,543. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.33. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 202,503 shares during the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

