Insider Selling: Vertex Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTNR) Director Sells 65,925 Shares of Stock

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTNR) Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 65,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $730,449.00.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,566,292. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $14.32.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

