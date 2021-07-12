Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NYSE:WLDN) Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NYSE:WLDN) Chairman Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $393,200.00.

WLDN stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 36,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,178. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $54.99.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

