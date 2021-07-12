Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NYSE:WLDN) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NYSE:WLDN) SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $80,720.00.

NYSE:WLDN traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.98. 36,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,178. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

