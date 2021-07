Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) Director Sells 318,822 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 318,822 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.27, for a total transaction of $75,009,251.94.

Shares of WDAY traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.39. 980,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,132. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.52 and a 52 week high of $282.77.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

