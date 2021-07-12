Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) Director Sells 318,822 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 318,822 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.27, for a total transaction of $75,009,251.94.
Shares of WDAY traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.39. 980,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,132. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.52 and a 52 week high of $282.77.
About Workday
See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.