Insider Selling: Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WRAP) CFO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $45,240.00.

Shares of NYSE WRAP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.97. 2,672 shares of the stock traded hands.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

