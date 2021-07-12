Insider Selling: WSFS Financial Co. (NYSE:WSFS) Director Sells 13,340 Shares of Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NYSE:WSFS) Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60.
Shares of NYSE WSFS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.48. 220,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,503. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $55.18.
WSFS Financial Company Profile
Read More: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.