Insider Selling: WSFS Financial Co. (NYSE:WSFS) Director Sells 13,340 Shares of Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NYSE:WSFS) Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60.

Shares of NYSE WSFS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.48. 220,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,503. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $55.18.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.