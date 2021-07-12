Insider Selling: Zai Lab Limited (NYSE:ZLAB) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NYSE:ZLAB) COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.40, for a total transaction of $1,594,000.00.

Tao Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00.

Zai Lab stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.42. The company had a trading volume of 273,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,089. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.79 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases primarily in Greater China, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. The company's commercial products include Zejula for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

